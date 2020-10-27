'Scream 5' behind-the-scenes Courteney Cox pics surface as she reprises her role

‘Scream 5’ BTS pics are out and we can say we’re excited to watch Courteney Cox as she reprises her role of Gale Weathers.

Courteney Cox will reprise the character for the first time since ‘Scream 4’ nearly 10 years ago. She first played the news reporter cum writer back in 1996 and then returned in all three sequels after that.

Check out the set photos here:

Here’s your first look at Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers on the set of ‘SCREAM 5’

The filming of ‘Scream 5’ is underway on Paramount and Spyglass’s relaunch of the Scream film franchise. It will mark the return of original trio Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley.

The film features Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mikey Madison along with Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette and Courteney Cox who will return as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers. The new cast members are Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

We always had a thing for ya, Sid! It's true… Neve Campbell is back to SCREAM.

‘Scream 5’ is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

The film will release worldwide on January 14, 2022.