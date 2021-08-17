Scarlett Johansson joins Wes Anderson film; title and plot being kept a secret

Scarlett Johansson has now been roped in Wes Anderson film.

The filming has begun in Spain where the actress was currently spotted. The title of the film alongwith the plot is being kept under wraps.

Scarlett will be seen alongside previously announced cast members including Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Adrian Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend and Tilda Swinton.

Scarlett has previously voiced a role in Wes Anderson’s 2018 film ‘Isle of Dogs’. This will be the first time that she appears before the camera in one of his films.

The actress was recently in the news for her verbal duel with Disney as she sued the entertainment company for taking her latest film ‘Black Widow’ to streamer and killing business at the theatres. The lawsuit claims that, by steering audiences to Disney+, the media conglomerate wanted to grow its subscriber base and boost its stock price. Yet that was at the expense of Johansson, whose compensation would “largely be based on box office receipts,” according to the lawsuit, while she “extracted a promise from Marvel that the release” of Black Widow would be a theatrical release.

Responding to the lawsuit, the Walt Disney Co. has fired back at the actress and called the litigation a “callous disregard” to the Covid-19 pandemic and even revealed that she has so far received $20 million from the project.