Samuel L Jackson reveals Iron Man's death changed Nick Fury: 'Even he can be shaken'

Iron Man's death in Avengers: Endgame was a significant event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it had a profound impact on both the franchise and the characters within it. Robert Downey Jr's character had been a central figure in the MCU since its inception, and his death marked the end of an era for the franchise. One of the primary reasons Iron Man's death was such a significant event is because it represented the culmination of the character's arc. Over the course of the MCU, Tony Stark had transformed from a selfish billionaire to a selfless hero who was willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good. His death represented the ultimate sacrifice, and it was a fitting end to his character's journey.

Samuel L Jackson has said in a recent interview that even Nick Fury, his character who was instrumental in the formation of the Avengers, was affected by Iron Man's death. Jackson, who will reprise the role in the Secret Invasion TV series, told Vanity Fair, "Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know? He’s up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know? And what his place in the world is. The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on he just kind of checked out.”

What is Secret Invasion all about?

Secret Invasion, the Marvel Comics storyline, is a major comic event that explores the concept of shape-shifting aliens known as the Skrulls infiltrating Earth and taking the place of key individuals, including some of Earth's mightiest heroes. The storyline was first published in 2008-2009, spanning across several different comic book series.

The event begins with the discovery that some of the Skrulls have infiltrated Earth, taking the form of various superheroes, villains, and government officials. The true extent of the Skrull infiltration is unknown, causing paranoia and distrust among the characters in the Marvel Universe.

The storyline follows a group of heroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, and Nick Fury, who try to uncover the Skrulls' plan and stop them from taking over Earth. The Skrulls' goal is to conquer and subjugate the planet, using their shape-shifting abilities to infiltrate key positions of power and gain the upper hand in a surprise attack.

As the storyline progresses, the characters discover that the Skrulls have been planning their invasion for years and have infiltrated every level of society. The heroes must battle the Skrulls both on Earth and in space, culminating in a massive battle between the heroes and the Skrull armada.

Secret Invasion, the series, is created by Kyle Bradstreet, and will roughly follow the storyline describe above. Knowing MCU's history, however, it might be a lot different from the Secret Invasion we know from comics. Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle also reprise their role as Talos, Maria Hill, Everett K Ross, and James Rhodes. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman also star.

