Rolling Stones announce first album in 18 years
The launch event of Rolling Stones' next album, Hackney Diamonds, will be hosted by and streamed exclusively worldwide via YouTube.
The Rolling Stones have finally announced the forthcoming release of their first studio album in years. After their last studio album in 2005, Rolling Stones will now release their next very soon and it’s called Hackney Diamonds. The band has been teasing tidbits of their impending album release for some time. The last was when their logo was projected onto iconic structures in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and other major cities.
https://t.co/5LeGdRdQpX pic.twitter.com/f4SbqcjmAg— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 30, 2023
More details on their next album will be released in the Hackney district of East London on September 6 where members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood, will be interviewed live by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. The launch event will be hosted by and streamed exclusively worldwide via YouTube.
Hackney Diamonds to the world 💥— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 4, 2023
Rolling Stones LIVE with @jimmyfallon
This Wednesday Sept 6th 2023 - 🌍 times below
New album, new music, new era
Streaming globally on Stones YouTube here: https://t.co/IkmLwN9epS
2.30PM BST / 6.30AM PST / 9.30AM EST / 10.30AM BR / 3.30PM CET /… pic.twitter.com/6n3pheBnbx
In a statement, Rolling Stones said, “Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube.”
Hackney Diamonds will be the group’s first release since the death of Charlie Watts, a founding member of the group. He died in 2021.
