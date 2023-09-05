Rolling Stones announce first album in 18 years

The Rolling Stones have finally announced the forthcoming release of their first studio album in years. After their last studio album in 2005, Rolling Stones will now release their next very soon and it’s called Hackney Diamonds. The band has been teasing tidbits of their impending album release for some time. The last was when their logo was projected onto iconic structures in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and other major cities.

More details on their next album will be released in the Hackney district of East London on September 6 where members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood, will be interviewed live by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. The launch event will be hosted by and streamed exclusively worldwide via YouTube.

Hackney Diamonds to the world 💥

Rolling Stones LIVE with @jimmyfallon

This Wednesday Sept 6th 2023 - 🌍 times below

New album, new music, new era

Streaming globally on Stones YouTube here: https://t.co/IkmLwN9epS



2.30PM BST / 6.30AM PST / 9.30AM EST / 10.30AM BR / 3.30PM CET /… pic.twitter.com/6n3pheBnbx — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 4, 2023 ×

In a statement, Rolling Stones said, “Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube.”

Hackney Diamonds will be the group’s first release since the death of Charlie Watts, a founding member of the group. He died in 2021.

