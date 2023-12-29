Ricky Gervais Armageddon review: A comedic apocalypse you can safely skip

Ricky Gervais, the British comedic luminary once renowned for his pioneering contributions to television and stand-up comedy, has had quite a fall of late. His latest Netflix special, Armageddon, showcases a once-great comedian grappling with the complexities of the current cultural climate. As a fan, this has been disheartening to witness.

Armageddon has Gervais exploring imminent threats to humanity, a premise which, for me anyway, initially promised a rich canvas for incisive and thought-provoking commentary. However, it swiftly devolved into a relentless assault on "wokeness", whatever that means (I am serious — I am yet to see a coherent definition beyond impassioned rants from those miffed by any progress whatsoever in the world).

Even worse, the special is peppered with recycled material and outdated references. It leans heavily on tired jabs at cultural figures like Greta Thunberg, which is only one of the many choices that feel out of touch. And by that, I do not mean that we cannot or should not joke about Thunberg. We most definitely can and should, but there must be a joke somewhere, but Gervais only resorts to predictable, stale punchlines.

The pitfalls of Armageddon are most glaring in Gervais's penchant for shock value. Attempting to recapture the provocative essence of his earlier work, the comedian delves into topics such as paedophilia, disability, and racism. These all are contentious topics, and a comedian at the top of their game would indeed be able to navigate such sensitive terrain with finesse. However, the execution here lacks the nuance and sharp commentary that once set Gervais apart. They come off as desperate attempts to offend rather than offer something clever.

I am all for comedy that goes against my politics. In my view, there is no such thing as conservative or liberal comedy — it's merely comedy. The sole transgression it can commit is failing to make you laugh. Save for a few exceptions, Armageddon is distressingly devoid of humour.

Gervais has insisted earlier that he plays a character on stage, and does mention this throughout the special. This should not be news to anyone who watches stand-up comedy. Comedians are rarely as interesting or charming in real world as they are on the stage. Unless it's improvisational, everything they say and do in the duration of their routine has been meticulously rehearsed for months, if not years.

But Gervais here perhaps wants to say that his material is a product of this persona, and that he is not as obnoxious in reality. This, however, doesn't absolve the material of its one major shortcoming. The jokes still fall flat.