Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide

Oscar-winning actress and director Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has sadly died by suicide.



The 51-year-old actress confirmed the tragic news to People with a statement: “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,”

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”





Ian, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday, was King's only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr, record producer.

Following in his father's musical footsteps, Ian was a deejay.

Priviously, in an interview, King said that Ian was her biggest source of pride.

"You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is," she explained at the time. "When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling [thing] ever."