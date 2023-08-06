Rebel Wilson suffers 'stunt accident' during Bride Hard filming, gets 3 stitches

Australian actress Rebel Wilson recently revealed on social media that she encountered an unexpected mishap while filming for the movie Bride Hard. The incident reportedly occurred during the production of the action-comedy film currently being filmed in Savannah, Georgia.

The Pitch Perfect star took to her Instagram Stories to share her experience along with a picture of her face with stitches, which she sustained during the incident. In the caption, she wrote, "NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4 am."

Check it out below!

Bride Hard features Wilson as a "badass secret agent Sam" who is handed a challenging assignment: being a Maid of Honour for her childhood best friend. The action-comedy is directed by Simon West.

The film's production continued despite the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Bride Hard was granted an Interim Agreement due to its independent production status, allowing it to proceed despite the strike.

“The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve,” the guild said in a message to members last month. “The Interim Agreement is not a waiver. To be clear, it is a contract that includes all terms and conditions for producers looking to employ our members on their specific independent productions.”

Other actors who have been able to continue working during the strike under the Interim Agreement include Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Glenn Close, James Badge Dale, Ben Foster, Graham Greene, and Melissa Leo, among others.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE