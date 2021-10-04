Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence along with Amy Schumer attends rally for abortion rights

J Law and A Law are rallying for abortions rights in America. Hollywood stars Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer recently stepped out to support abortion rights at a rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, DC.



The comedian shared a photo on her Instagram handle, in which she and Lawrence could be seen participating in the Women`s March protest at Freedom Plaza in the US capital."I don`t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice." Schumer wrote in the caption.

Dressed in a jumpsuit and a blue cap, the 'I Feel Pretty' actor and mother to son Gene, held an 'Abortion Is Essential' sign, while Lawrence, whose baby bump was on display in a checkered dress, held a sign that read, "Women can`t be free if they don`t control their bodies."



In September, Schumer had her uterus and appendix removed after dealing with years of pain from what her doctors determined was extensive endometriosis, a condition where the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it.



A week after her surgery, the 'Trainwreck' star shared an update on her recovery after a tearful meeting with her surgeon, Dr Tamer Seckin." All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. I am already a changed person. I am bursting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son," she posted on Instagram.



Meanwhile, Lawrence was expecting her first baby with her husband Cooke Maroney.