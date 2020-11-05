Pink's 9-year-old daughter wants Joe Biden to win

While the world is waiting to see who lands up in the White House, post winning the US Presidential elections 2020, Pink's 9-year-old daughter has already picked her favourite.



The singer posted a video on Tuesday of herself asking 9-year-old Willow who she wants to win.



"Joe Biden ... 'cause he's good,'" Willow replied.



"Do you think that's fair? Do you think that people should learn how to disagree and still be kind?" Pink asked her daughter, who nodded her head yes. "That's what I wish."



Like many young kids, Willow also awaits her Hogwarts letter. On being asked by her mother what her biggest wish is, she adorably said, "Well, my biggest wish is to go to Hogwarts," before adding that she wished "peace" for everyone.



Pink has been using her platform to encourage her followers to vote. She also shared that she supports Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



"It is a right and responsibility that each citizen make their voice heard. Many have fought and died for the right to vote. I voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I will always use my voice," she wrote.



The singer hopes "no matter who wins the election that we can all figure out a way to be nicer to each other. That's what I hope."