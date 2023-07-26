Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service for reckless driving charge

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has enrolled in a diversion programme to address a reckless driving charge stemming from a collision with a Beverly Hills home, reported news agency Associated Press. As part of this programme, he will be required to complete 50 hours of community service. On June 16, he was charged with reckless driving after crashing his vehicle into a home in Beverly Hills.

There were no reported injuries from the collision which occurred on March 4, but the authorities considered it a "serious collision."

Interestingly, he is likely to serve his community service with the New York Fire Department, where his late father, Scott Davidson, worked as a firefighter. Scott Davidson lost his life while heroically responding to the 9/11 attacks when Pete was just seven years old.

Along with community service, the diversion programme also includes 12 hours of traffic school for the actor. Additionally, he is required to adhere to all laws and regulations during the 18-month duration of the program. As of now, the details of the restitution he is expected to make have not been specified.

Who is Pete Davidson?

Davidson is a popular comedian and actor first rose to fame in 2014 when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live at the age of 20, making him one of the youngest cast members in the show's history. His humour often revolves around personal anecdotes and self-deprecating jokes, and he quickly became known for his laid-back and candid style.

Aside from his work on SNL, Pete has appeared in various films and television shows, showcasing his acting abilities. He has also performed stand-up comedy and has been well-received in the comedy circuit. His 2020 film The King of Staten Island was a semi-biographical account of his early life.

Throughout his career, Pete Davidson has been open about his struggles with mental health, particularly his battle with borderline personality disorder and depression.

Davidson's newest show, titled Bupkis, made its debut on Peacock in May. Additionally, fans can look forward to seeing him in the upcoming Craig Gillespie film Dumb Money.

