Percy Jackson and the Olympians series trailer out: Welcome back to Camp Half-Blood

Disney + dropped the trailer of its latest series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The show stars Walker Scobell as the titular 12-year-old boy, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. The show is about this teenager who becomes a demigod after he finds divine powers within him but turns out that he had stolen from the sky God Zeus. Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. The official logline reads: “With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

Pegged as an action-adventure fantasy show, it is produced by Disney’s 20th Television. Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan co-wrote the pilot of the show with Jon Steinberg, while it is directed by James Bobin. The three serve as executive producers with Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldbeg and Riordan’s wife Rebecca Riordan.

Watch the teaser of Percy Jackson and the Olympians here:

Star cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The show also stars Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer and Jessica Parker Kennedy. Copeland plays Ares, god of War; Cryer guest stars as Echidna, The Mother of Monsters; and Kennedy plays Medusa, the infamous gorgon. The guest star cast also includes Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, Olivea Morton, Jay Duplass, Lance Reddick and Timothy Omundson.

Disney+’s Percy Jackson series is based on Riordan’s beloved young-adult fantasy book series, which consists of five novels. The eight-episode first season of Percy Jackson is scheduled to premiere December 20.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.