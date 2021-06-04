'PAW Patrol: The Movie' trailer is here

The doggies have formed their own police and nothing can get cuter than this. Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies and Spin Master Entertainment released the trailer of their upcoming film ‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’. It is being distributed exclusively by Viacom18 Studios in India.

Directed by Cal Brunker, the screenplay of the film is by Billy Frolick and Cal Brunker & Bob Barlen from a story written by Billy Frolick. The official synopsis reads: The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Joining the PAW Patrol in their thrilling first big screen adventure are members from the original series’ cat and some new additions.

The film also boasts of an ensemble voice cast including Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard with Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel introducing Will Brisbin.

Watch the trailer of ‘Paw Patrol’ here:

It is based on the TV series created by Keith Chapman and is produced by Jennifer Dodge. The executive producers are Ronnen Harary, Adam Beder, Peter Schlessel.