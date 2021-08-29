Paul Walker's death had an impact on Rachael Leigh Cook: I remember how hard it hit me

Hollywood actress Rachael Leigh Cook, who worked with late actor Paul Walker in the 1999 movie 'She's All That', said that his death in the 2013 car crash had a lasting impact on her.



"I remember how hard it hit me when I heard about Paul's passing because you always think that there's going to be... this is the corniest thing I've ever said... but you always think that there's going to be time to reminisce with people, the way I'm doing with you now...or the way I got to do with (Matthew Lillard)...about a time that was," she was quoted as saying.

While Cook played Laney Boggs' character in the movie, Walker portrayed Dean Sampson, who had challenged Freddie Prinze Jr's character Zack Siler to transform Laney into school royalty.



Soon after, Paul Walker went on to star in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise and became a masive star before his life was cut short after a car crash on November 30 (2013). Walker died from injuries sustained in the single-vehicle collision.

According to reports, Walker died after the car he was in crashed at a speed of more than 100mph and went up in flames.



His friend Roger Rodas, who was driving the Porsche Carrera GT, also died in the crash.

