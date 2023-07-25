Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy wants to play Ken in Barbie 2: Sure! Let’s read a script

While Barbenheimer was meant to be the box office clash of two big but very different films that the internet found amusing, can it turn out to be a crossover? Cillian Murphy, who in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer played the titular role of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, was recently asked whether he will be down to play the role of Ken if there is a sequel to Barbie. He said, “Sure! Let’s read a script. Let's have a conversation." He then went on to describe how excited he is to see Greta Gerwig-directed film (which has Margot Robbie in the lead role), saying: "I can't wait to see the movie, I think it's great for cinema, you know, you've got all these great movies happening this summer."

What is Oppenheimer all about?

Oppenheimer, both written and directed by Nolan, is a sweeping opus of historical significance that draws inspiration from Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin's seminal biography, American Prometheus (which everyone should definitely read). Oppenheimer has a complicated legacy and is remembered as the father of the atomic bomb for his contribution to the Manhattan Project. Adding to the film's appeal is an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

WION's Kshitij Rawat wrote in his review of Oppenheimer, "As Oppenheimer unfolds, Nolan presents us with a kaleidoscope of ethical dilemmas that transcend time. The film's resonance lies not only in its historical accuracy but also in its exploration of the human condition, the pursuit of knowledge, and the choices that shape our destinies. Oppenheimer is an unmissable cinematic event. I am not quite sure if it is indeed Nolan's best work as many have said, but it definitely comes close."

What is Barbie all about?

Directed by Gerwig and written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, Barbie is a live-action fantasy comedy. The film features a huge starry ensemble cast with names like America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell.

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."

