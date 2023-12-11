Oops! NFL commentator mistakenly calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'wife' during live broadcast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love is the only thing that the world is talking about right now. And in recent months, Swift stepping out to support her beau is no surprise. On Sunday, the pop star again showed up at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.



However, during the game, NFL commentator Tony Romo mistakenly referred to Swift as Kelce's wife, which caused a stir on social media. Romo quickly corrected himself, but the moment had already gone viral.



During a thrilling match, a big blunder happened when Romo, 43, was commenting on Kelce's catch. He mistakenly referred to pop star Taylor Swift as Kelce's wife, Tavis.

While discussing Kelce's performance with his co-commentator Jim Nantz, he said, "That's amazing." The cameras then panned slowly to Swift, and Kelce added, "This is intercepted by most people, as you see Kelce's wife in the audience."



Quickly correcting his mistake, he added, "I'm sorry -- girlfriend." Tony Romo calls Taylor Swift… Travis Kelce’s “wife.”



“Not yet,” says Jim Nantz pic.twitter.com/0ae6Cm544Y — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 10, 2023 × "Not yet," Nantz laughingly quipped.



The clip from the live broadcast quickly went viral, garnering funny reactions from netizens.



''Romo got it wrong…what are the odds?'' one user commented. Romo got it wrong…what are the odds? — Brent Johnson (@OUCats88) December 10, 2023 × Another user wrote,"Tony Romo calling Taylor Travis' wife I screameeeeddddd.'' pic.twitter.com/46oxk6odEQ — GuyInSeattle (@GuyInSeattle1) December 10, 2023 × The third user wrote, ''Whoaaaaa, slow down Tony Romo, don’t get them married off just yet!!''