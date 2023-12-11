LIVE TV
Oops! NFL commentator mistakenly calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'wife' during live broadcast

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Dec 11, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Taylor Swift at Packers-Chiefs game. Photograph:(Instagram)

Taylor Swift attended the match at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a red and black shirt with "Chiefs" written on it. She paired the shirt with a black leather skirt, black boots, and red lipstick, which added more drama to her look. Shortly after the game ended, Kelce and Swift walked out holding hands.
 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love is the only thing that the world is talking about right now. And in recent months, Swift stepping out to support her beau is no surprise. On Sunday, the pop star again showed up at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

However, during the game, NFL commentator Tony Romo mistakenly referred to Swift as Kelce's wife, which caused a stir on social media. Romo quickly corrected himself, but the moment had already gone viral.  

During a thrilling match, a big blunder happened when Romo, 43, was commenting on Kelce's catch. He mistakenly referred to pop star Taylor Swift as Kelce's wife, Tavis.

While discussing Kelce's performance with his co-commentator Jim Nantz, he said, "That's amazing."  The cameras then panned slowly to Swift, and Kelce added, "This is intercepted by most people, as you see Kelce's wife in the audience."

Quickly correcting his mistake, he added, "I'm sorry -- girlfriend."

"Not yet," Nantz laughingly quipped.

The clip from the live broadcast quickly went viral, garnering funny reactions from netizens.

''Romo got it wrong…what are the odds?'' one user commented. 

Another user wrote,"Tony Romo calling Taylor Travis' wife I screameeeeddddd.''

The third user wrote, ''Whoaaaaa, slow down Tony Romo, don’t get them married off just yet!!''

Also read: Korean star Woodz writes to fans about break from music as he's ready to join military

Taylor attended the match at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a red and black shirt with "Chiefs" written on it. She paired the shirt with a black leather skirt, black boots, and red lipstick, which added more drama to her look. Shortly after the game ended, Kelce and Swift walked out holding hands.

Taylor was named Time Magazine's “Person of the Year,” and during the interview, she confirmed her relationship for the first time after months of public appearances.

Spilling more details about their relationship, she said, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,”

She added, “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

The dating rumours started after the pop star attended a Chiefs game in September. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," Swift said. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Pragati Awasthi

With over three years of experience, Pragati Awasthi specialises in everything related to the showbiz world. 

