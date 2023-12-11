Korean star Woodz writes to fans about break from music as he's ready to join military

Korean star Woodz, whose real name is Cho Seung-youn will soon be enlisting in his country’s military. Informing his fans about the development and why he will have to take a break from music, Woodz wrote a letter to his fans and mentioned that he would join the services on January 22, 2024.

Woodz's letter to fans

His letter read, “Hello, this is Cho Seung Youn. I’m writing this letter today because I have news that I want to tell MOODZ [WOODZ’s fandom] directly. I have been called by my country and will be serving in the military from January 22, 2024. My military enlistment, which had always seemed so far away, has now arrived, and it feels like I’ve been thinking about my enlistment since last year."

He also wrote, "For a moment, I will be a little farther away than I am now, and I will do my utmost in my military duty as not WOODZ, but a young man named Cho Seung Youn, before returning. Nearly 10 years have already passed since I debuted and began working [as a singer].

"Those years have been filled with the extremely precious and happy memories I made together with MOODZ, so I feel very grateful. I’ll come back even healthier, so please stay happy and healthy without getting sick, wherever you are. Once again, thank you to MOODZ for always giving me strength and giving me more love than I deserve,” he concluded.

Woodz's career

Woodz rose to fame as a rapper and vocalist in the South Korean-Chinese boy band Uniq, formed by Yuehua Entertainment in 2014. He then co-founded the M.O.L.A in 2015 and Drinkcolor in 2016. He co-founded his production team, Team HOW, in 2018. He debuted as a solo artist in 2016 but had a different stage name then. He changed it to Woodz in 2018.

In 2019, Woodz participated in the South Korean survival show Produce X 101. He did a few stints in between and finally resumed his solo career in 2020 with a single titled “Love Me Harder” which came out on June 29, 2020.

