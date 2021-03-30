Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars spinoff to begin production this April

Disney+ will make the Obi-Wan Kenobi series a reality from this April as it starts with production on the show.

The Star Wars spinoff will have actors Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. Hayden Christensen returns in the role of Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor once again plays Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In the original film series, Kenobi was played by the late Alec Guinness.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be directed by Deborah Chow.

As per show’s description, the story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.