Obamas teaming up with Netflix for film, TV projects again

The Obamas’ Higher Ground and Fatherhood producers have teamed up with Netflix again for a new project.

The two companies are developing ‘Blackout’, a film and TV ‘event’ that is being adapted from six different love stories, each written by a different writer. It is being developed as a TV series and film adaptation. This means that some stories could become films while others can be made into series.

Meanwhile, ‘Blackout’ is based in New York during a power outage on a hot summer night. It is told from the perspective of 12 teens with six shots of love.

The six writers attached to pen stories for the film and TV project are Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk and Nicola Yoon.

Temple Hill will executive produce the project, which marks a reunion with Netflix and Higher Ground following Kevin Hart feature ‘Fatherhood’.

Apart from ‘Blackout’, Obamas have also been attached to other Netflix projects like ‘American Factory’, ‘Becoming’, ‘Crip Camp’, kids-focused entry ‘Ada Twist’ and ‘We the People’, with several others in various stages of development.