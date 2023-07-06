No more together! Billy Porter and husband Adam Smith part ways after 6 years

American actor Billy Porter has called it quits with his husband Adam Smith. Billy and Adam were married for six years.

In 2017, Billy Porter said in an interview that this marriage is important for him as he shared a similar background with Adam. They both grew up in a similar setting. At the time, he said, "We both grew up in households where who we are is labelled an abomination."

Cut to 2023, the duo is calling it quits as Billy Porter’s rep came out stating, "I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage.”

His representative Simon Halls also said that the decision taken by them was amicable and mutual. They apparently thought over it and came to the decision unanimously after a lot of consideration.

Billy Porter and Adam Smith met each other for the first time in 2009. They dated for a year before parting ways for some time as the former was quoted saying in an interview that they were "enamoured", but things would usually "implode" as they just started to get right and more serious. They got back together in 2014 and wed in 2017. Post their marriage, Billy gave the interview where he spoke about their marriage and why it meant a lot to both of them.

