Nicolas Cage, 57, ties knot for the fifth time; weds girlfriend Riko Shibata

Actor Nicolas Cage is married again!



Nicolas tied the knot for the fifth time with his 26-year-old girlfriend Riko Shibata. The ceremony was small and intimate and was held at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas on Feb 16. The wedding date was to honour the birthday of Cage's late father who was born on Feb. 16, 1934.



“It’s true, and we are very happy,” the Academy Award winner said in a statement.



At the wedding, the bride wore a Japanese Bridal Kimono while the actor wore a Tom Ford tux. The couple met in Japan more than a year ago.

The couple exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in. After the wedding, there was a small celebration attended by Nicolas ex-wife, Alice along with their 15-year-old son Kal-El Coppola Cage.

The 'National Treasure' star was previously married in March 2019 for four days to Erika Kookie. Before her, he got married to actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.