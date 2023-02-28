New lawsuit! Alec Baldwin once again sued over fatal Rust shooting by three crew members

Three Rust crew members, who say they witnessed the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, have brought forth a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the film's producers. They claimed in the lawsuit that the fatal on-set shooting of the cinematographer caused them physical and psychological injuries.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in a state court in Santa Fe by dolly operator Ross Addiego, set costumer Doran Curtin and key grip Reese Price. It names Baldwin, his El Dorado Pictures company and Rust Movie Productions LLC as defendants in the case. They have been sued for compensatory and punitive damages following injuries suffered on Rust set, "including, but not limited to, hearing loss, temporary deafness, and vibrational shock".

"On October 21, 2021, Defendant Alexander R. Baldwin III fired a Colt .45 revolver towards the crew on the set of the movie Rust, killing the film’s Director of Photography – Halyna Hutchins – and injuring Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price ('Plaintiffs')," the documents obtained by Fox News Digital stated.

"These injuries were caused by Defendants’ failure to follow industry safety rules. Defendants cut corners; ignored reports of multiple, unscripted firearms discharges; and persisted, rushed and understaffed, to finish the film."

Meanwhile, Jacob G. Vigil, legal counsel for the three former crew members, spoke to a publication and stated, "The negligent and reckless conduct of Alec Baldwin and the Rust production cannot be excused."

According to the three crew members, the "gun-heavy" Western flick was allowed only "21 days to film" and had "safety complaints" throughout production. They alleged that assistant director David Halls "cut corners" with safety and skipped crucial set moves. They claim that Halls also failed to "properly distribute" safety bulletins on how cast and crew should handle weaponry.

Recalling the day of the fatal shooting when Baldwin accepted the gun on set, the three crew members revealed in the documents, "No one examined the revolver before Halls handed it to Defendant Baldwin."

"He did not request that anyone verify or demonstrate the revolver’s safety before this exchange. And he did not ask to see whether the ammunition was present inside the revolver’s chamber – despite his knowledge of the observable differences between a live and dummy round, and a loaded and unloaded chamber. Instead, Defendant Baldwin accepted the revolver without any verification that it was a 'cold gun'," the docs stated.

