Moana 2 sets theatrical debut for 2024

Disney is going ahead with a sequel to Moana and the studio is eager to get a theatrical release for it. Moana 2 was initially pegged to be a series but when Disney CEO Bob Iger was shown the first footages filmed, he was impressed with it and gave a greenlight to make a film.

According to the announcement, Moana 2 will release on November 27.

The announcement was revealed ahead of Disney’s first quarter of fiscal 2024 earnings report. In a statement, Iger said, “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise. We can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theaters this November.”

Moana 2 Plot

According to Disney, “Moana 2 will take audiences on an ‘expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers’. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

It will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr with music from the duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina.

Moana has been a successful venture for Disney. It has generated more than $680 million at the box office.