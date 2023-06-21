Tom Cruise's next mission may be a movie with Scarlett Johansson

Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, is busy promoting Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning: Part One. The film is set to release next month and anticipation is at an all-time high for the latest instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise. While several Hollywood celebrities have voiced their interest in working with the Edge of Tomorrow actor, a Marvel actor has also added her name to this list. Yes, you guessed it right. The latest A-lister who desires to work with Tom Cruise is none other than our very own Black Widow aka Scarlett Johansson. But what is even more interesting than this is Tom’s reaction to it.

Tom Cruise ‘absolutely’ interested in working with Scarlett

After Scarlett Johansson’s statement that she would “love to work with Tom Cruise,” fans were eagerly anticipating what the Top Gun: Maverick star would say to this. Scarlett had made the statement on June 13 while promoting her movie Asteroid City. She even requested someone to pitch a story with the two actors starring alongside each other.