Tom Cruise's next mission may be a movie with Scarlett Johansson
Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, is busy promoting Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning: Part One. The film is set to release next month and anticipation is at an all-time high for the latest instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise. While several Hollywood celebrities have voiced their interest in working with the Edge of Tomorrow actor, a Marvel actor has also added her name to this list. Yes, you guessed it right. The latest A-lister who desires to work with Tom Cruise is none other than our very own Black Widow aka Scarlett Johansson. But what is even more interesting than this is Tom’s reaction to it.
Tom Cruise ‘absolutely’ interested in working with Scarlett
After Scarlett Johansson’s statement that she would “love to work with Tom Cruise,” fans were eagerly anticipating what the Top Gun: Maverick star would say to this. Scarlett had made the statement on June 13 while promoting her movie Asteroid City. She even requested someone to pitch a story with the two actors starring alongside each other.
Now, while promoting Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One, Tom Cruise was asked about the same, to which the 60-year-old said that he was absolutely on board to star opposite Scarlet Johansson in a project. He said, "I'd love to make a movie with her!"
The Marvel story
Fans do find it strange how two of the biggest action stars of this generation have never shared screen space. But did you know that Tom and Scarlet were in talks for a Marvel movie? Yes! The franchise had shortlisted both actors for the role of Iron Man and Black Widow.
However, while Johansson debuted as Black Window in Iron Man 2, due to unrevealed reasons, Tom Cruise opted out of the Marvel project. Later, Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Iron Man and the rest is history. But it seems like fans still may have an opportunity to witness Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson in a film.
Tom Cruise’s personal life
The latest rumours suggest that the Mission Impossible actor might have grown close to Shakira. Reports claim that he was spotted flirting with the Waka Waka singer at an F1 race they both attended.