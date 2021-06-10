Michael Douglas says he was mistaken as his daughter's grandfather at her graduation

Michael Daughles is sharing a very awkward moment that happened to him recently.



Hollywood actor Michael recently shared an embarrassing moment from his daughter Cary's graduation party, where someone mistook him as the18-year-old’s grandfather.



The actor, 76, recently appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show and opened up about a “rough” incident.The actor recalled attending the virtual graduation party and said, "We had a lovely experience. It was a virtual graduation. We couldn’t actually be in the same room that she was in because of COVID protections and all of that,” Douglas explained.



''It was so wonderful and we’re so proud of her, but I’ve got to tell you, Kelly, it’s a little rough when you’re going out the doors and the other parents are saying, 'Oh congratulations … you must be so proud of your granddaughter,' '' he said.



''I said, ‘Well, I don’t know, man. Yeah, okay.’ I’m not gonna take it personally, they’re just trying to be nice,'' he added.



A few days back, Michael shared a photo of the family and wrote, ''Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! ❤️ Dad.''

Michael and Catherine Zeta-Jones are one of the Hollywood star couples who have a huge age gap of 25 years. The 18-year-old is the youngest child for Catherine and Michael, who also share Dylan, 21. Michael is also dad to Cameron, 42.