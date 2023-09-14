Meryl Streep keen on returning in Mamma Mia! sequel even though her character Donna's dead

Meryl Streep wants to play the dancing queen once more as she revealed in an interview that she would love to return as Donna in the next sequel of Mamma Mia! The actress’s character Donna died in the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again after the character debuted ten years ago in the first film from the franchise.

Meryl Streep plays Donna in Mamma Mia!

Speaking to Vogue as the magazine featured an oral history of Mamma Mia, the Oscar-winning actress spoke about her thoughts on a third Mamma Mia movie. Meryl said, “I’m up for anything. I’ll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there’s an idea that excites me, I’m totally there.”

In 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Donna is seen dying. Post her death, her daughter, Amanda Seyfried is seen working to reopen the Hotel Villa Donna to honuor her mother. Along the way, she learns more about Donna’s past, which features flashbacks of young Donna (Lily James) and how she met Sophie’s fathers. The film only has Meryl Streep do a cameo.

She wants to return even though Donna's dead

Meryl Streep is open to the idea of returning to the film franchise. She said, “I told Judy (film producer) if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I’m into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died.”

In addition to Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper and Stellan Skarsgård said they are all keen to return if there’s a “good enough script to give us another go.”

Amanda Seyfried said, “I dare you to show me one person who doesn’t want a third Mamma Mia!“

