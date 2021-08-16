Matthew McConaughey hasn't used a deodorant in three decades as he hops on 'who takes shower daily' trend

This topic of who in Hollywood takes a shower and who doesn’t is now getting out of hands, honestly. Joining the trend is now Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey who revealed it’s been years since he used a deodorant. To put a figure, it’s been three decades for him.

The celebrity hygiene debate fuelled after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spoke about not giving their kids a bath everyday. Since then, celebs have joined and given their viewpoint on whether one should infact take a shower everyday.

Matthew McConaughey trended when he said he was averse to using deodorants and it started as he filmed ‘Fool’s Gold’ in 2008 with co-star Kate Hudson. In an interview at the time, he had said, Hudson would always bring a salt rock with herself “which is some natural deodorant, and says, "Would you please put this on?" I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant” and added, “the women in my life, including my mother, have all said, "Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you."'

Despite being anti-deodorant, Matthew insisted he took his personal hygiene seriously, claiming to take multiple showers a day and brush his teeth up to five times a day.

So the interview came up when his Tropic Thunder costar Yvette Nicole Brown discussed the star's unique scent. She recalled: “I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn't have an odor. So my first thought was, "I'm going to get as close as I can to him to see if he's right. He does not have an odour. He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent. That is just him, and it's not musty or crazy.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood’s bathing habits had a lot of joinees as Dwayne Johnson revealed he has a strict schedule and has three showers daily. Dwayne weighed in and said, “I’m the opposite of a "not washing themselves" celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”

But Jake Gyllenhaal shocked fans last week when he told Vanity Fair: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary. I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Dax Shepard's wife Kristen Bell also said she doesn't shower often for environmental reasons, explaining: “California has been in a drought forever. It's just like, responsibility for your environment. We don't have a ton of water, so when I shower, I'll grab the girls and push them in there with me so we all use the same shower water.”

Jason Momoa also shared that he loves showers. When asked, he said, “I'm Aquaman. I'm in the f***ing water. Don’t worry about it. I'm Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”