Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves made co-actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen go weak at his knees

‘Matrix 4’ has been making a lot of noise lately, and all for the right reasons.



The Keanu Reeves-starrer—with an impressive extended cast comprising Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, among others—began filming last year in March; just before the pandemic started ravaging through countries and lockdowns were being imposed for public safety.



It so happened that around the time franchise patriarch Keanu Reeves was shooting his scenes for ‘Matrix 4’ in San Francisco, ‘The Trail of the Chicago 7’ actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen was also present to film his part.



Mateen couldn’t have believed he was in ‘Matrix 4’ until Keanu Reeves walked in.



“I remember Keanu and his first line. I looked up, and there was Keanu, and I said, ‘Oh shit, I’m really in The Matrix’. It was just Keanu in that voice. And the technology that Lana incorporated and the filmmaking, camera rigs that I’ve never seen before. It’s so ambitious. It was really interesting to be making The Matrix 4 at a time when the world was so warped and when reality was so distorted. It could creep in a little bit if you let it,” the actor reportedly told an entertainment portal during an interview.



For the uninitiated, the film's shooting was halted in March and was again resumed in Berlin.



Speaking about his experience of being back on a film set, Keanu Reeves had told a global news agency, “It’s great. It’s an honor to be working. I’m in Berlin, you can hear the sirens. You know, there’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place. The rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted.”



The 'Matrix 4' will be helmed by Chad Stahelski, who directed Reeves in the 'John Wick' films and served as a stuntman in the original trilogy.