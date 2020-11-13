Mark Wahlberg starrer 'Joe Bell' gets February 2021 release

Mark Wahlberg starrer ‘Joe Bell’ gets a release date of next year -- February 19, 2021.

Mark Gill, president and CEO of Solstice Studios, said in a statement, "The version of the film that was screened at Toronto was very promising, and after working with the filmmakers and Mark Wahlberg on a revised cut, we feel it has now reached its full potential."

Solstice acquired the movie, then titled ‘Good Joe Bell’, at the Toronto Film Festival last September in a deal valued at $20 million and had always planned an awards season theatrical release.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, ‘Joe Bell’ is based on the real-life tale of a father who embarked on a cross-country walk in hopes to raise awareness following the death of his son in 2013. Along the way, the elder Bell must come to terms with his own prejudices and sometimes-conflicted relationship with his son (played by newcomer Reid Miller).

“This is a story that is very important to me personally. Joe Bell is a man who didn’t understand certain things about the world until he was faced with them in his own life — as a father. As a parent myself, I know how much fatherhood can change a man," Wahlberg added in his own statement.

Jane Austen anthology series in development

The film also stars Connie Britton, Maxwell Jenkins and Gary Sinise.

Mark Wahlberg has also produced the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from an original screenplay by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry.

'Laxmii' to 'Chhalaang': OTT festive treats you can watch this Diwali weekend