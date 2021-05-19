Marilyn Manson accused of sexual harassment again, lawsuit claims he bragged of 'raping women'

In new shocking claims, a former assistant of rocker Marilyn Manson reveals she suffered sexual harassment, abuse and battery while working with him. A lawsuit has been filed against the rocker.

This comes barely after a month of Esmé Bianco of ‘Game of Thrones’ also suing Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, for sexual assault and sexual battery.

In the 16-page lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, his former assistant Ashley Walters claims that Manson regularly engaged in threatening behavior toward her, including “drug induced fits of rage.”

“During these drug binges, he threw dishes at Walters, threatened to commit suicide and even pushed her into a wall,” the lawsuit said.

He also told her that“he had gotten away with raping women” and that he “routinely told” her that “he wanted to kill women he was involved with”.

According to the lawsuit, Marilyn Manson forced her to stay up for 48 hours straight sometimes. “She was required to stand for 12 hours straight on a chair while taking pictures of him,” the lawsuit stated, and he “fed her cocaine to force her to stay awake.”

Manson encouraged his friends to grope her among other things. She also said that he “physically and verbally threatened her,” and terminated her employment in October 2011.

The lawsuit seeks back pay and lost wages, along with compensatory and punitive damages, as well as the use and possession of any explicit images of women obtained without their consent.