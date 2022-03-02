Lindsay Lohan strikes deal for two new films with Netflix

Lindsay Lohan has signed a deal with Netflix to star in two new films.

This comes after she already has a project in hand with the streamer – holiday-centric romantic comedy ‘Falling for Christmas’ which will premiere later this year. This will mark her first acting stint in years. Lindsay will play the role of a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmas time, she finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner (played by Chord Overstreet) and his daughter.

On the new deal with Lindsay, Christina Rogers, Netflix's Director Independent Film said, "We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world."

Lindsay Lohan has starred in many films at the start of her career. She gave a string of teen hits like ‘The Parent Trap’, ‘Freaky Friday’, ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’.