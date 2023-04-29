Legendary Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson returns to courtside after two-year absence

After a nearly two-year absence, Jack Nicholson, the 86-year-old legendary actor and Lakers superfan, returned to his usual courtside seats to watch his team face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series, reported the Associated Press. Nicholson who hadn't been seen in his prominent spot near the opposing bench since the Lakers' opening game in October 2021, attended the game with his son. Although he stopped acting after 2010's romantic comedy How Do You Know, Nicholson has made often made public appearances. There were recently concerns over the actor's health when it reports said that he is suffering from dementia and has become reclusive.

A source had told pr RadarOnline, "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how - or at least reassure folks he's OK. Jack's in touch with certain relatives - especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of - but his socialising days are long gone." More recently, his photos looking dishevelled emerged.