Legendary Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson returns to courtside after two-year absence
Story highlights
86-year-old actor and Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson returned to his usual courtside seats for the first time in almost two years to watch the Lakers face the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. There were earlier concerns over his health after reports of dementia and reclusiveness.
86-year-old actor and Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson returned to his usual courtside seats for the first time in almost two years to watch the Lakers face the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. There were earlier concerns over his health after reports of dementia and reclusiveness.
After a nearly two-year absence, Jack Nicholson, the 86-year-old legendary actor and Lakers superfan, returned to his usual courtside seats to watch his team face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series, reported the Associated Press. Nicholson who hadn't been seen in his prominent spot near the opposing bench since the Lakers' opening game in October 2021, attended the game with his son. Although he stopped acting after 2010's romantic comedy How Do You Know, Nicholson has made often made public appearances. There were recently concerns over the actor's health when it reports said that he is suffering from dementia and has become reclusive.
A source had told pr RadarOnline, "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how - or at least reassure folks he's OK. Jack's in touch with certain relatives - especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of - but his socialising days are long gone." More recently, his photos looking dishevelled emerged.
Also Read: Jack Nicholson turns 86: Celebrating the legend's glorious career and larger-than-life persona
Nicholson is regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time. He was known to completely disappear into his characters, and excelled at characters who were not quite right in the head. He is one of the only three actors with three or more Oscars (Katharine Hepburn died with four Oscars, and Meryl Streep has three trophies).
Nicholson was bestowed with Academy Awards for his performances in films like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Terms of Endearment, and As Good as It Gets. He is also known for performances like Joker in Batman, Jack Torrance in The Shining, Col. Nathan Jessup in A Few Good Men, and many more.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.