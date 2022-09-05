Leaked video shows Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' airplane stunt

During the weekend, a minute-long clip which shows Tom Cruise standing on a biplane that's airborne started doing the rounds on social media. In the video, he is seen saying that he is filming the latest entry of the 'M: I' series and that he's excited to show it to people on the big screen.

The viral video left many shocked because the actor is holding the biplane with just one hand and there seems to be no harness involved. Another biplane can be seen flying next to Tom Cruise's biplane with a pilot and director Christopher McQuarrie in it. And, a third biplane was shooting the whole scene from a distance.

According to TMZ, the video leaked online, without a traceable source. The report also suggests that the video could be a PSA that the actor filmed a while back. Earlier this year, it was supposedly shown during CinemaCon and ahead of a 'Top Gun' screening in Las Vegas.

Check out the viral video below.

I just really love Tom Cruise okay pic.twitter.com/DTDk5erIsR — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) September 5, 2022

Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts. The 60-year-old actor doesn't believe in hiring a stuntman to do scenes that require a lot of strength and agility. Instead, he keeps himself fit to be able to the toughest of stunts with ease.

In the next two years, we will reportedly get two parts of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning'. The film will star Tom Cruise, Rob Delaney, Henry Czerny, Ving Rhames, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, and Cary Elwes in prominent roles.