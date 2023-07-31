Lady Gaga remembers her 'real true friend' Tony Bennett: 'My musical partner'

Lady Gaga is paying a heartfelt tribute to her ''real true friend' Tony Bennett. The legendary singer passed away on July 21 at the age of 96. The crooner, who was best known for singing "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," has collaborated with Gaga in the last years of his career.

Remembering Bennett, Gaga paid a heartwarming tribute to her close friend. On Monday, the singer penned a long note dedicated to the late crooner.

Sharing an emotional post on Instagram, Gaga wrote: ''I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together.''

The ''Chromatica'' singer also shared a photo of her hugging the late icon Bennett.

"With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power," she continued. "We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn’t an act. Our relationship was very real.”

Addressing that despite their decades-long age difference, Lady wrote that he was his real true friend.

The caption reads, ''Though there were 5 decades between us, he was my friend. My real true friend. Our age difference didn’t matter-- in fact, it gave us each something neither of us had with most people. We were from two different stages in life entirely--inspired. Losing Tony to Alzheimer’s has been painful but it was also really beautiful. An era of memory loss is such a sacred time in a persons life. There's such a feeling of vulnerability and a desire to preserve dignity. All I wanted was for Tony to remember how much I loved him and how grateful I was to have him in my life.''

Lady and Bennett's collaboration -

In 2011, Gaga and Bennet collaborated for the first time and released their first cover of "The Lady Is a Tramp" for his album Duets II. Three years later, the duo again collaborated but this time for the album, Cheek to Cheek. At the age of 88, Tony Bennett made history by becoming the oldest living performer with a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart for ''Cheek to Cheek'' in 2014. Bennett made a Guinness World Record in his name as the oldest person to release an album of new material, at the age of 95 years and 60 days.

As per the Guinness, ''Love for Sale,” a collaboration of Lady Gaga and Bennett was released on October 1, 2021 at that time, Bennett was 95 years and 60 days old.''

His last public appearance was at New York's Radio City Music Hall in August 2021, when he performed with Lady Gaga.

