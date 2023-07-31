Did Harry Styles get a new tattoo dedicated to ex Olivia Wilde?

Singer Harry Styles' new tattoo has raised a lot of curiosity. The singer-actor was recently clicked while on a boat trip with friends in Bolsena, Italy where he was seen, for the first time, sporting a tattoo on his thigh that appears to read 'Olivia'. Styles' outing comes eight months after it was reported that he has broken up with actress-filmmaker Olivia Wilde. The two were in a relationship for two years.



Styles' new photos were posted by websites TMZ and Page Six and he could be seen on the boat with comedian and Late Late Show host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey. They were accompanied by model Jacquelyn Jablonski and her reported partner Xander Ritz.



Several fans have speculated on social media about the meaning of Styles' tattoo. While many believe it to be a tribute to Wilde, others have noted that it could also be a reference to One Direction's 2015 song Olivia.



Styles had co-written the track with songwriters Julian Bunetta and John Ryan but not with any of his former bandmates.



Olivia Wilde met Styles in 2021 on the set of her film Don't Worry Darling. The actress has the names of her and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis' son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6, inked on her arms.



Wilde and Styles were mostly private about their two-year relationship and never commented on their split.

But in June earlier this year, the actress subtly showed public support for the 'Watermelon Sugar; singer by "liking" an Instagram video of him performing a solo rendition of One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful during his Love on Tour concerts.