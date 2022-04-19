Kim Kardashian vs Blac Chyna lawsuit: Juror backs out over Kim's s** tape

As it gets more intense between Blac Chyna and Kim Kardashian over Kim’s s** tape scandal, a juror on the $108 million lawsuit has backed out because he thinks he “can’t” be neutral after watching the tape as it “would be replaying in his head” during the proceedings.

Potential jurors were called in the starting of the week on the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian as she accused her of deliberately plotting to have her hit E! TV show ‘Rob and Chyna’ axed.

A middle-aged man called in as a potential juror was heard saying, “I have never watched the Kardashian show but I have watched the Kardashian s** tape and I don't think I could be neutral in this case. I'm going to be playing that sex tape in my head and possibly not listening too closely…”

On Monday, Kris Jenner and her daughters Kylie, Khloe and Kim Kardashian sat as prospective jurors spoke about how they felt about the multi-million dollar family.

As for the lawsuit, Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, is seeking $108 million in damages, according to court documents.

Kris Jenner and Kiley, Kim and Khloe Kardahian are named as defendants in the case, charged by Chyna. She was the ex-fiancé of Kim's brother Rob as they worked together in ‘Rob and Chyna’ show that she accuses the family of having gotten it cancelled.