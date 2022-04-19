Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'invited' for Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Reports

In a rather positive move, the British Queen has “reportedly” invited Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle to reunite with the royal family as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK. For the same, the couple has been asked for an appearance on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony.

If this trip falls through, the Sussexes will not have a “formal role” and won’t attend weekend-long events or take part in Trooping the Colour parade but only be there for grandma and Queen.

Among things that they might do are attending a thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne.

Also see: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser is here and it is hard to keep calm!

Prince Harry and Meghan have increasingly started with their public appearances. The most recent being their presence at the Invictus Games which Harry founded in 2014.