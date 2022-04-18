'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser is here and it is hard to keep calm!

Marvel continues to up its ante with each of its cinematic outings. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were still reeling after watching the spectacular trailer of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', when Marvel decided to tease fans with the first glimpse of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.



The highly anticipated film is set to release in July and the teaser just makes the wait longer.

Chris Hemsworth once again reprises his role as God Of Thunder and the brief teaser shows Thor searching to find answers for himself instead of just saving the world. “These hands were once used for battle, now they’re but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am,” he can be heard saying in the teaser as he puts asides his famous hammer and goes on a path of self-discovery.

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser also gives a glimpse of of the Guardians of the Galaxy group including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, who after 'Endgame' took off with Thor.



In the teaser it seems, the group decide to part ways as Thor decides to go solo in search of answers.



The teaser ends on an exciting note as Thor's famous hammer is taken up by Lady Thor, Natalie Portman.



Directed by Taika Waititi, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is expected to pass on the mantle to female Thor played by Portman.



The film is set to release in theatres on July 8.