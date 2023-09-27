Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra can't stop praising him, calls him 'inspiring'

It’s one of the sweetest love stories you’d read about. We are talking about John Wick actor Keanu Reeves and partner Alexandra Grant’s relationship. Alexandra recently opened up about her equation with boyfriend Keanu, how they inspire one another and more in a rare sit down chat.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves' love affair is one for books

Alexandra Grant is a popular visual artist while Keanu Reeves is a popular Hollywood A-lister who is known for hit franchises like John Wick, Matrix and other individual films. At the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards, Alexandra told People, "What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads. Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring.”

She added, "He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard.”

Gushing about her relationship with Keanu Reeves, she said that people around her say that her “work has gotten happier” after she started dating Keanu. Agreeing, she said, "That's real. We're all human beings. We're animals. We're expressing from where we are and certainly feeling happier. I think the work is happier.”

Meanwhile, Alexandra Grant has also been supporting Keanu Reeves in his creative endeavours amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. He recently reunited with his band Dogstar in May for their first performance in over 20 years.

