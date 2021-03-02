Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan starrer 'Ammonite' confirms UK release date

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan starrer ‘Ammonite’ now has a confirmed date of release in the UK. With cinemas still closed in the UK owing to the pandemic, studio Lionsgate has confirmed that the film will be skipping theatres and have a premium video-on-demand rollout.

The film will now land on digital platforms across the UK on March 26.

The film ‘Ammonite’ is written and directed by ‘God's Own Country’ filmmaker Francis Lee and is loosely inspired by the life of British palaeontologist Mary Anning.

Set in England in the early 1840s, the film follows fossil hunter Mary Anning (Winslet) and housewife Charlotte Murchison (Ronan), who has been sent to convalesce by the sea by her husband, as the two women develop an intense romantic relationship.

The star cast also includes Gemma Jones, Alec Secareanu, James McArdle and Fiona Shaw.

While promoting the movie late last year, Kate Winslet had jokedthat she'd purposefully scheduled the filming of its main sex scene to fall on co-star Saoirse Ronan's birthday, so as to give her "a great memory in her film life". She had said, "I just wanted her to have, frankly, a great memory in her film life, regardless of how the scene played out or the movie turned out. I knew that it would be [great] just because of the experience that we would share together. I knew that it would be very equal."