Kate Hudson opens up about being a stay-at-home mother and co-parenting her kids with three different dads

Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to have opened up about the challenges she faced parenting three children in the middle of a pandemic.

In a recent interview, Hudson admitted that it was tough being a stay-at-home mom during the lockdown and even opened up about co-parenting her three kids with three different dads.



Hudson has three children- Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Binham, nine, with former fiance Matt Bellamy and two-year-old Rani with partner Danny Fujikawa.

“I wanna be, like, ‘Yeah, it's so great and ... we're figuring out,’ but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there are days that I have to remind myself to be grateful,” she said.



“I never thought in a million years that I'd spend a year in one place. And when you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you're hiding in your bathroom going, ‘Please, please, get me out of here!”

“I just remind myself there's a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones, and we just gotta stay in for a bit.”



On co-parenting her children with three different dads, Hudson says, "I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place,” she told Today.

“The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, it's like, I just let it go. ... I work my a** off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

The actress is filming the second season of ‘Truth Be Told’, which has “very strict” coronavirus protocols in place, including masks and face shields.

Hudson is not the only celeb to have spoken about parenting amid pandemic. Earlier stars like Drew Barrymore and Kristen Bell have too spoken about the challenges of being stay-at-home mothers during the lockdown.