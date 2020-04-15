Drew Barrymore 'cried' initially trying to homeschool kids amid lockdown

Lockdowns and self-isolation come with a set of responsibilities and many celebrities are finding it hard to cope with all the work that has come their way amid the pandemic.



Actress Drew Barrymore has revealed that her attempt at homeschooling her children has left her in tears during the coronavirus pandemic.



The 45-year-old star opened up about balancing it all in addition to teaching her daughters 7-year-old Olive and 5-year-old Frankie, whom she shares with Will Kopelman, at home amid COVID-19.



She told Savannah Guthrie while appearing on the `Today` show via video chat on Tuesday of the family`s quarantine routine.



She said, "... School started, and it all about went out the window."



"The minute I thought, `Oh, I`m three weeks in, I`ve got this,` I cried every day, all day long... It was like every church and state. It was the messiest plate I`ve ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker," she continued.

"And I thought, `Oh my God, and teachers have children [of their own]. Do they survive it because they get to go away and work with other kids? Have they had their children in their classroom? How did this all work?`" Barrymore wondered.

The `Charlies Angels` star went on to say that her struggles made her appreciate teachers more than ever. She said, "I didn`t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did."



The actress, however, shared that she did finally get the hang of things. "You find your way," she said while throwing her fists in the air.Barrymore added, "We`re resilient, people."



Barrymore isn't the only one who has faced challenges in lockdown. Justin Timberlake stated that parenting 24/7 was 'inhuman' - a comment that left many miffed with the singer. Meanwhile, Kristen Bell shared how it was challenging to spend time with husband Dax Shepard in quarantine.