Kanye West says divorce feels like 'covid' in a poem amid Kim Kardashian split

For Kanye West divorce is like - Covid, walking on glass, getting beat up in the mall and other things.



After making several attempts in hope of getting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian back, Kanye has finally shared his hidden feelings on divorce with the help of a poem.

West's new move comes two days after Kim K was declared single and took no time dropping the surname ''West'' from her all social media platforms.



Taking to his Instagram, the rapper, now known as Ye, shared an image on Friday talking about how divorce feels in his eyes and compared his divorce to a number of things that included covid, getting beat up in the mall, suffocation and many other things.

“Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control/ Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow/ Divorce feels like heavy breathing/ Divorce feels like grandma never got over that cold/ Divorce feels like suffocating/ Barely breathing, '' the picture reads.



The message continued with further lines, reading, "Divorce feels like your teeth being pulled with pliers / Divorce feels like slower than paint and dryer / Divorce feels like nails in your hand," the Donda artist posted, adding that going through this kind of breakup can make a person feel like "You are not you anymore / You're what left of you."

However, it's not clear, whether Kanye has penned the poem himself, or perhaps it's just part of his new project.

The couple's relationship became strained in 2020 when West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign marked by erratic statements to be elected US president under his self-styled birthday party.

Meanwhile, Kanye faced a severe backlash after he released an animated music video of his hit song 'Easy' with The Game, in which he fantasises about kidnapping and burying ex-wife Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend Pete Davidson.



Kanye has been publically outraging about Kardashian's new boyfriend for a while now.