Kal Penn on coming out as gay: I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life 

Last month Indian-American entertainer Kal Penn surprised his fans by coming out as gay in public.

Speaking on the announcement Kal says it wasn’t easy to do. “I discovered my own sexuality relatively later in life compared to many people. There’s obviously no timeline on this stuff, everyone is different and I’m so glad I did when I did.”

Kal says his family took his announcement well. “After telling your Indian parents that you intend to defy Indian-American norms and become an actor instead of a doctor…any other conversation is relatively easy! Haha. My parents and the community have been very loving, supportive, and wonderful. I do feel very blessed.”

Speaking about his partner Kal says, "I think opposites attract in our case! I'm a loud in-your-face Gujju from New Jersey and he's a quiet, reserved guy from Mississippi."

About the wedding, Kal says “Covid has put wedding conversation on hold for now, so let’s see!”