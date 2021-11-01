Actor Kal Penn comes out, reveals engagement to partner of 11 years

Actor Kal Penn, best known for his lead role in the 'Harold & Kumar', has come out as gay.



Penn, who is all set to launch his book 'You Can't Be Serious', also revealed that he is engaged to his partner, Josh, who he has been with for more than eleven years.



During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Penn, 44, spoke about his 11-year relation.

“Josh and I’ve been together for 11 years,” Penn said. “We had our 11th anniversary in October. So, writing about it… it’s very matter-of-fact in our lives, and when you’re the son of Indian immigrants who says that you want to be an actor, the chaos that that creates in your family and your community, will trump anything else, always.”



The former White House staff member also confirmed his relationship in an interview with People and revealed more details about his memoir.



Penn said, “I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends,” Penn said. “I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

Further talking, he revealed how is truthful in his book, without compromising the privacy of his loved ones. Penn has not yet revealed his partner’s last name.



"Figuring out the narrative [in the book], of how to respect who they really are, with telling my story — that includes: my work life, both in Hollywood and DC, it includes my love life with Josh and how we met, it includes my parents, to the extent that I'm willing to share stories about their upbringing," he says.



"So that was the most important thing for me. I wanted my story to be authentic from my perspective and told in a way that makes you feel like you really get to know me." He added.