Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel become parents again

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have become parents again!

The couple have not officially confirmed the news but Justin’s former fellow NSYNC band mate Lance Bass has revealed the happy news.

Talking to ENtertainmnet Tonight, Lance Bass said, "We have talked several times and we knew before anyone else did," adding, "It's been a fun celebration and they're very, very happy!"

On an apparent NSYNC group chat, Lance revealed that "it's all about baby! It's all about the new one they just brought in.”

He added, "It's all been conversations about a newborn."

Lance, however, refused to divulge any additional detail and said, "I'm not gonna tell the name!"

Reports have been abuzz since July that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have become parents again but they have chosen to keep mum on the news. The couple had gotten married in 2012 and parents to 5-year-old son Silas.