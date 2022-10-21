Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel renew vows on their 10th wedding anniversary 

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake renewed their vows recently to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.



Biel took to Instagram to share a string of images and revealed that the couple renewed vows during their recent vacation in Italy.



"From our wedding vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it all went down (and in @giambattistavalliparis again!)," she wrote alongside the image.

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," she wrote in another post.

Meanwhile, Timberlake gave a sweet tribute to his wife and wrote, "10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much, you beautiful human! Run it back!"

The couple tied the knot in Fasano, Italy in 2012. Timberlake and Biel share two sons: Silas, 7 and Phineas, 2.



It hasn't always smooth sailing for the two though.



In December 2019, the couple faced a brief scandal involving Timberlake's 'Palmer' co-star, Alisha Wainwright, after he was seen holding her hand in a New Orleans bar.

Addressing the issue later in his Instagram story, "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.



"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star," he continued. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.



"This is not the example I want to set for my son.

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."