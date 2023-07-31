Judi Dench on her deteriorating eyesight, says she's no longer able to see on a film set

Veteran actor Judi Dench is one of the most acclaimed British actresses, and even at the age of 88, the actress still works with all her passion and dedication. Judi is very vocal about her age-related challenges, and recently, Dench revealed she's no longer able to read film scripts.

Talking about her deteriorating eyesight, Dench shared that she has been suffering from macular degeneration. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the James Bond actress talked about the issues she's facing because of her weak eyesight.



''I can’t see on a film set anymore,'' she said, adding: ''And I can’t see to read. But you just deal with it.''

Despite her weak eyesight, the Belfast actress said that she refuses to give up and is willing to work as much as she can.

''It’s difficult if I have any length of a part. I haven’t yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory.'' the actress explained.

This is not the first time Judi has talked about the challenges she's facing due to her bad eyesight. Talking on the BBC last year to Louis Theroux, she admitted that ‘it’s bad’.



She told Louis, ''I don't want to retire. I'm not doing much at the moment because I can't see. It's bad''. The actress also revealed that she's not able to cut her food as she was not able to see her food on the plate.

Saying that her partner David Mills helped her while cutting the food, she told, ''He cut it up and handed something to me on a fork and that's the way I ate it.''

In 2012, Dence was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the same, the Oscar-winning actress said that, ''this condition is something that thousands and thousands of people all over the world.''



"In response to the numerous articles in the media concerning my eye condition, macular degeneration, I do not wish for this to be overblown," the star said back then before adding, "This condition is something that thousands and thousands of people all over the world are having to contend with ... and it's something I have learnt to cope with and adapt to - and it will not lead to blindness."



