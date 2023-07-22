John Wick three-part prequel series The Continental is set to release on this date

The release date for John Wick’ prequel show, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, is here. Peacock made the big revelation at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. The prequel series of the Keanu Reeves-led billion-dollar film series will debut exclusively on Peacock on September 22, with the first episode titled ''Night 1.''

The second episode of the three-part series will release on September 29, with the final episode coming out on October 6.



The big announcement was made during Peacock’s panel for the series at San Diego Comic-Con, where director Albert Hughes, executive producer Marshall Persinger, action director Larnell Stovall, and others were present on stage. The clip, which was also played at the event, featured Mel Gibson’s Cormac and Woodell as a young Scott. In the film, Ian McShane played the role of Scott in the films.

As per the logline, via Variety, ''The series explores the origin behind the John Wick universe’s assassin hotel through the eyes of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) as "he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.''



The cast also includes Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun among others.

The series is directed by the legendary Albert Hughes and written and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons. Hughes directed the first and third episodes, while Charlotte Brandstrom directed the second instalment.



John Wick 5 confirmed!

After the release of the fourth part, Lionsgate Films officially confirmed the highly anticipated fifth instalment of the action-packed John Wick franchise in May of this year.



Lionsgate’s motion picture group chair Joe Drake revealed the news during a Q4 earnings call. "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We’re in development on three others, including five and including the television series, The Continental, which will be airing soon. We’re building out the world and when that 5 movie comes, it will be organic — will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick," he said (quoted by The Hollywood Reporter).

The film franchise crossed a major milestone after the Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in March. The Lionsgate-backed film surpassed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office with total collections of $1.011 billion. The franchise has a total of four films.