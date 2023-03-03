John Wick 4 tracking for franchise record opening at North American box office

It appears Keanu Reeves' fourth time around in the role of a titular master assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4 is going to break the franchise record for the biggest opening at its domestic box office. Deadline reported that the movie will open at around $60 million to $70 million in North America — not bad for an R-Rated movie. The Chad Stahelski directorial also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Natalia Tena, Marko Zaror, and Ian McShane. The film is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

The franchise began in 2014 and the films have been praised for their world-building, action, stunts, and set pieces. In the third movie, titled John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin character was non-lethally shot by his ally Winston (Ian McShane). He and the Bowering King (Laurence Fishburne) decide to team up against the High Table, a council of the most powerful crime lords in the world.

The fourth film will be the first in two-part finale, so John Wick’s story will end after the fifth film.

Parabellum was both a commercial and critical hit. It scored 89 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum reloads for another hard-hitting round of the brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action that fans of the franchise demand.”

The film grossed $327 million on a budget of $75 million. The franchise has earned a total of $587 million worldwide on a budget of $145 million.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release on March 24, 2023.

