John Wick 4 director wants Jason Momoa, Cilian Murphy in future entries

John Wick 4 is out, and as per many fans of the franchise, it might be the best entry in the entire franchise. The third time around Keanu Reeves film certainly has bigger stakes and a sense of scale that dwarfs earlier movies. It is also the best-reviewed film in the series, with a score of 95 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The film leaves with a definitive ending to John's story, but we know that the franchise will continue in the form of spinoffs, which include a miniseries called The Continental and a film called Ballerina, featured Ana de Armas in the lead role.

Chad Stahelski, the director of all four John Wick movies, was recently asked in an interview as to which Hollywood stars would he like in the celebrated action franchise. Among the names he mentioned were Cillian Murphy and Jason Momoa. While speaking to Screenrant, he said, "So many people. So many! Keanu and I have a whole board of people we'd love to work with. If you told me Cillian Murphy was going to be in a John Wick movie, I'd be like, "Oh my God!" If you told me Jackie Chan or Jet Li, or Jason Statham? If you said Stallone was going to make a cameo! I'm a little bit old school, so the dream list is, "Clint Eastwood is going to make an appearance." Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth, or Hugh Jackman; Matt Damon and all these people that I love. We're friends with Jason Momoa, and I can't imagine a better enticement than Jason Momoa coming in and giving you that look! Like, come on. These are all people we'd love to [work with]. Whether that's in John Wick or another project, I'm a fanboy just like everybody else. If I could work with those people, I would."

Cillian Murphy is known for his ability to portray complex and intense characters, which could make him a compelling villain for John.

Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, Natalia Tena, Marko Zaror, and Ian McShane also star in John Wick 4. Jason Momoa, on the other hand, is known for his physicality and commanding presence on screen. He has already demonstrated his action skills in films like Aquaman and Conan the Barbarian, so he could also bring a lot of energy and excitement to the franchise.

WION's review of John Wick 4 reads, "In many ways, John Wick 4 is the most ruminative this franchise has ever been, delving deeper into the world of assassins, the morality of their actions, and their motivations. Unlike some others in this trade, John Wick is not a cold-blooded killer, but a man driven by grief over his wife's death and seeking revenge for the murder of his dog. He's a man with nothing left to lose, and even he may struggle to articulate his motivations for even staying alive."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE